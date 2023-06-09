KZN flood victims' plea to govt is for dignified shelter

One of the flood victims told Eyewitness News that up to 10 family members can be found sharing one room.

DURBAN - Some KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) residents aren’t happy with shelter provided by the provincial government since losing their homes in last year's deadly floods.

People affected by the devastating floods that killed hundreds and left thousands more destitute were removed from community halls to temporary shelters.

However, they claim the shelters they've been placed in are not suitable to live in.

One of them, Ziyanda Mbotshwa spoke to Eyewitness News.

“We are mixed here, some family has up to 5 or 10 family members sharing a room. Can we at least be given some dignity? That is our plea to the government.”

“But what I am going to be doing in this administration as part of the executive council is to address all issues that are cropping up in the current," said newly-appointed Human Settlements MEC Sipho Nkosi.

Flood victims are hopeful that they will receive comfortable housing following government promises.