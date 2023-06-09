KZN floods: Desperate victims say they recieved food vouchers once

The victims - housed at one of the shelters at Reservoir Hills, north of Durban - said most of the promises that government made to them were never kept.

DURBAN - Some KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) flood victims said since the beginning of the year, they had only been given food vouchers once.

They said a number of their needs and worries had not been attended to.

But the provincial government said it would act on this.

Despite some KZN flood victims in the area appearing to be sheltered comfortably, some are housed in compromised buildings.

At the same time, the flood victims said the only time that they received food vouchers was in February

When quizzed about the food vouchers, Human Settlement MEC Sipho Nkosi replied: “The question of food vouchers when it was raised there, I just took a decision that I will speak to my colleague the MEC for Social Development and her HOD.”

Nkosi said he would also ensure social workers to attend to such areas.