Inquiry proceedings without my lawyers would be contempt of court: Mkhwebane

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the Section 194 inquiry would be in contempt if it were to proceed without her lawyers present.

Mkhwebane has also declined the services of the State attorney after her new lawyer’s mandate was terminated following his admission to hospital. This came just a day before hearings were set to resume on Monday.

The Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office resolved to proceed on Friday saying Mkhwebane can respond in writing on the outstanding evidence.

Mkhwebane said the State attorney was conflicted in her inquiry as they also worked with the evidence leaders.

This means Mkhwebane has no attorneys. She said continuing would go against a previous Constitutional Court judgment.

“Therefore, the committee without legal representation will be in direct contempt of court. There’s a Constitutional Court judgement which is very clear on that particular issue and there’s various other cases which we brought to the court about that.”

Mkhwebane repeated her call for committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi to recuse himself, following allegations of bribery to quash the inquiry.

But she said she won’t be able to make the formal recusal application until such time that she gets new attorneys.