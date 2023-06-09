Infrastructure maintenance critical to addressing SA's water issues - Ramaphosa

The president visited Hammanskraal in north of Pretoria on Thursday to assess the Rooiwal water treatment plant.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that maintenance of infrastructure was critical in addressing the country's water problems.

The plant which has not been maintained for years, has been the source of contaminated tap water in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas.

Addressing residents there, Ramaphosa said that the lack of maintenance of infrastructure had caused the electricity crisis.

He warned that the same should not happen when it comes to the provision of water.

With the country's cholera deaths now sitting at 32, Ramaphosa warned that clean water should be a priority that government could not ignore.

Ramaphosa said that the problems at the Rooiwal water treatment started with government not maintaining aging infrastructure.

He said that the same was experienced when Eskom was warned of maintenance and ignored the advice.

"When you don't maintain your machine, it will definitely break down one of these days. We have seen it now in electricity, we are now also seeing it now in another vital area, which is water and this must come to an end."

The president said that the Department of Water and Sanitation was now working to ensure that water infrastructure was in a good state to avoid situations similar to those of Hammanskraal.

