'I'm angry': Mother of Mamelodi woman set alight allegedly by now-dead partner

Lindiwe Zitha's boyfriend, Erik Mavakalala died in a holding cell on Tuesday - a day after he handed himself over to police following the incident.

TSHWANE - The family of a woman who was set alight in Mamelodi, allegedly by her boyfriend said they were not happy that the suspect died without paying for his alleged actions.

Erik Mavakalala died in a holding cell on Tuesday - a day after he handed himself over to police following the traumatic incident.

He was facing charges of attempted murder for throwing petrol on Lindiwe Zitha and setting her on fire at her home last month.

Zitha is currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a medical facility in Tshwane.

Her family said they hoped that the man would go to trial and subsequently get a long sentence.

READ: Family of Mamelodi woman set alight demands justice

After hearing the news that her daughter's perpetrator died in a holding cell, the victim's mother, Maria Zitha, said she cried in anger, as she felt death was the easy way out.

“I am really angry that this man is dead. I feel like he didn't pay for what he did to us. I also think police could be lying. What if he didn't die in the cell like they say he did?”

She added that she wasn't fully convinced that her daughter's abuser was dead, comparing his mysterious death to that of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.