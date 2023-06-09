Govt ignoring pleas to fix years-long sewage spill, say Mayville residents

Health concerns owing to the sewage spill have been growing for residents of Ward 29 in Mayville, who say the eThekwini municipality attended to the issue once but never returned.

DURBAN - The community of Ward 29 in Mayville, south of Durban, said they were concerned about sewage spills in the area.

Residents said the local government has been ignoring their complaints about the issue.

They told Eyewitness News that the last time the eThekwini municipality attended to the problem in the area was in January, and has since not returned.

READ: Mayville sewage stench: 'It feels like you're in a toilet' - hopeless resident

Community leader Mduduzi Simelane said their community had been living with the stench of human waste for years now.

“We have been living in this stench. I live with kids, and I have now resorted to buying them Vicks for their noses. It is smelling here, and we need help.”

Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo told Eyewitness News that they would be sending a team to the area.

“We will dispatch a team to investigate, and we will be attending to the matter. Most manholes are getting clogged because of alien objects that are disposed of into our systems, and these incidents in this area are no exception.

Community members said they hope the issue will be resolved once and for all, as it is affecting their health.