Eskom 'making progress' with lower load shedding stages, says Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an update in the beginning of June on the winter plan to avoid a worst-case scenario where load shedding was concerned.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said if Eskom was able to keep saving energy, the power utility could continue with the current trend of lower load shedding stages.

Over the last seven days, the country has experienced lower power cut stages with Eskom only implementing load shedding from 4pm.

Giving his weekly energy plan update on Friday, Ramokgopa said the country was experiencing an energy availability factor of 60% - which is the highest in nine months.

He has, however, reiterated that winter would be difficult and warned consumers to expect changes to the grid.

Ramokgopa said the current lower stages of load shedding were a result of work that Eskom and the national energy crisis committee have been doing over the last few months.

He said while the winter period would still be challenging, there was significant progress in ensuring that higher stages of load shedding were avoided.

"The kind of marginal and yet significant improvement are an accumulation of the work that we have been doing across the board. And it's not by accident that we are where we are. I think it is reassuring that we are making progress.”

Ramokgopa said the coastal weather conditions have also contributed to the grid's performance, with generation available from wind power.

