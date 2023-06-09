City of Tshwane appoints external investigator to probe bus drivers' grievances

Bus operations in Tshwane resumed on Thursday afternoon following the stay-away by Samwu-affiliated drivers on Tuesday, halting services for nearly three days.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane appointed an external investigator to look into the grievances raised by its bus drivers to help resolve the issues.

The city's bus operations resumed on Thursday afternoon after drivers didn't show up for work on Tuesday.

The drivers, affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), raised concern over occupational health and safety issues, overtime, and the proposed work shift system.

READ MORE:

The city said while these issues were yet to be resolved, the workers agreed to honour their shifts.

"The city deems the grievances on operational health and safety issues in a serious light and commits to addressing them,” said spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

“Commuters are assured that they will not lose any points or credit, as their connector cards deduct only when they take a ride."