City Deep residents protest over ongoing power outages

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in City Deep, Joburg, have blocked off roads, protesting over the ongoing power outages in the area.

On Thursday, one of City Power's major switching stations caught fire, leaving several areas in southern Joburg without electricity.

Police said that hostel dwellers from the Transnet building, who had been left in the dark, have barricaded Heidelberg Road, causing traffic delays.

The police's Xolani Fihla: "Heidelberg Road in City Deep has been barricaded off to traffic between Impex Avenue and Mpumelelo Road. The situation is calm at the moment, besides the road closure and officers have been deployed."