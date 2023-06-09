Brink denies allegations that Tshwane townships are overlooked

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said over R100 million has been allocated to transforming townships in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has denied allegations that the city's current coalition leadership doesn't prioritise townships as cholera threatens Hammanskraal residents.

The mayor was briefing the media earlier on Friday on matters relating to the city, including the cholera outbreak.

Thirty-two people have died from the waterborne disease to date with 29 from Hammanskraal.

Brink said over R100 million was allocated to transforming townships in the area.

He said it's not just townships that were deteriorating but many parts of the city, adding that this largely affected revenue collection.

Hammanskraal is the epicentre of the cholera outbreak - which has spread to other provinces.

Brink added that since his election as mayor, he has personally gone to the different townships to identify their problems.

"The difference of course is that residents in better-off places have spent their own money on top of what they pay in rates and taxes."

Brink said the budget allocated for township improvement projects would ramp up service delivery.