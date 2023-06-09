At least 2 pupils hurt after falling out of bus window

The incident happened in Factreton just after 7AM on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's councillor for ward 56 said that at least two children were injured after falling through the window of a bus they were travelling to school in.

Cheslyn Steenberg said that the Golden Arrow bus stopped on the corner of Vliegtuig Avenue and Sunderland Street when children, who were playing in the bus, leaned against the emergency exit.

Steenberg said that the pressure forced the window to dislodge and two pupils fell out.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed the incident.

She told Eyewitness News that the company reviewed video footage from the vehicle, which was travelling from Khayelitsha to Maitland.

Dyke-Beyer said the bus was only 40% full and throughout the trip, some pupils could be seen playing rowdily and others were seated as per the company's conditions of carriage.