'A powerhouse of local govt': Steenhuisen on Modimolle-Mookgophong mayor's death

Marlene van Staden died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have paid tribute to the mayor of the Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality Marlene van Staden who passed away at the age of 43.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) confirmed that van Staden lost her long battle with cancer on Thursday.

She was elected as mayor in 2016 where she took up office through the assistance of an arrangement between the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

A hung council also saw her returning to that position in 2021.

The Freedom Front Plus has described her as an energetic leader who made her mark in the political arena, while the DA said van Staden was not only a trailblazing politician but was a pioneering public servant.

“As one of the DA’s flagship mayors, Marlene was dedicated, resilient and a powerhouse of local government. Her strength of her conviction and her sheer determination softened by a wonderful sense of humour and a gentle kindness," said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Van Staden is survived by her husband and two sons.