2 pupils injured from bus window fall in a stable condition, says Golden Arrow

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said a review of the footage shows the incident happened through an emergency exit window, but the footage doesn't show exactly how the fall happened.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow said two children who fell out of a dislodged emergency window of a bus while travelling to school are being treated for head and leg injuries and are in a stable condition.

The incident happened in Factreton on Friday morning, on a bus that was travelling from Khayelitsha.

READ: At least 2 pupils hurt after falling out of bus window

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said after reviewing footage, she could confirm that the window was clearly marked as an emergency exit window which is required by legislation to give way when force is applied.

Dyke-Beyer said reports the bus was overcrowded are false because the vehicle was less than 40% full and had entire rows of empty seats.

“Throughout the trip, some of the scholars can be seen playing quite rowdily with each other whilst others are seated as per our conditions of carriage. Just before the incident, three children make their way to the front row seats behind the driver’s “cab” and climb onto the seats.

"The footage unfortunately does not show exactly how they fall out of the window because they were just out of range, but in the preceding moments, they appear to be play wrestling.”

Dyke-Beyer pleaded with parents to educate their children about the dangers of disobeying conditions of carriage and ignoring safety rules.

“Incidents of this type do not need to occur. Emergency windows are designed to give way when pressure is applied but if these scholars had been seated, they could have not have fallen out of the bus even if they had managed to push out the window.”