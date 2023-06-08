ZEP extension due to large influx of applications, says Home Affairs

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) was set to expire on 30 June but following the extension, they're now valid until 31 December.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department said that due to the large influx of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) applications this month, the department decided to extend the period for applications until December.

The permits were set to expire on 30 June but following the extension, they're now valid until 31 December.

After December, the thousands of Zimbabweans who don't hold an exemption permit will not be allowed to stay.

READ MORE:

• As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

• Zim nationals in SA leaning on waiver method as ZEP expiration looms

With the closing time nearing for applications this month, Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that thousands of people applied at the last minute.

"The date is approaching and nothing is happening and they have got to safeguard themselves. It's because as we keep on filing for those who have applied, they realise that the process is far, so they just wake up to apply in very large numbers in a short space of time."

He said that the department was issuing an updated immigration directive for the border posts on Thursday.

"It's just like the previous one, except the dates, it's the same directive. The directive informs people at various areas of Home Affairs, borders, at airports, etc for them to be aware of this and not trouble people to be aware that their visas have been extended."