Winde welcomes progress in CoCT's electricity wheeling project

The city announced that 15 commercial electricity entities would soon start wheeling power through the city’s grid. The move comes after a year-long pilot to establish exactly how the system will work.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the news that there's progress in the City of Cape Town’s electricity wheeling project.

I welcome the solid and much-needed progress made by the @CityofCT with its electricity wheeling project. It will complement all efforts by the Western Cape Government and municipalities across the province to reduce power blackouts and our province's dependence on Eskom.

Winde said that wheeling would complement all efforts of his administration and municipalities across the Western Cape to reduce power cuts and the province’s dependence on Eskom.

"This is a great start in making sure that we’re going to become much more energy resilient. So when one business is able to produce power at one site, they can sell the power to another business or wheel it to one of their businesses."

He explained how the micro-grid trading platforms will work.

"For example, a new building going up that’s perhaps a warehouse has lots of roof space, has more solar panel space than they need, they can wheel power to their other branch on the other side of the city."

Winde emphasised that the project was really good news for the Western Cape’s energy resilience plan.

"We need to make sure that we are mitigating all the load shedding risks as quickly as possible and putting ourselves on that journey to become energy resilient in the province over the next few years."