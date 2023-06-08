Tshwane commuters urged to make alternative arrangements as bus strike continues

Tshwane bus drivers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) failed to show up to work for the third day in a row due to an ongoing unlabelled stayaway strike, consequently suspending services since Tuesday.

TSHWANE - For a third day in a row, bus commuters in Tshwane will need to make alternative transport arrangements, as the city can't say when operations would resume.

Bus services were suspended since Tuesday after drivers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) failed to show up for work.

Workers, who refuse to label the stay-away a strike, said they were unhappy about overtime payments and salary increases.

READ: Tshwane to take striking bus drivers to task after leaving commuters in limbo

The city, meanwhile, said it was yet to receive a formal complaint from its employees.

It said the drivers would soon be addressed, as it was illegal to abandon their posts.

“The strike has affected a customer base which gets services from 160 buses on weekdays,” said spokesperson Lindela Mashego.

“Therefore, commuters are again urged to seek alternative transport arrangements.”