Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal, the epicentre of SA's cholera outbreak

The president's visit follows the death of at least 26 people countrywide, with most in the Hammanskraal area. More than 130 residents have been treated for the waterborne disease.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal has caused untold devastation as authorities grapple to find the source of the contaminated water.

Ramaphosa will be visiting the community in the north of Pretoria on Thursday with several government officials, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.

The president's visit follows the death of at least 26 people countrywide, with most in the Hammanskraal area.

More than 130 residents have been treated for the waterborne disease.

The Health Department this week warned that although cholera cases in Tshwane were showing a significant decline, Hammanskraal remained the epicentre of the outbreak.

Residents have been awaiting President Ramaphosa's visit.

He is expected to begin the day at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant, which has been run down for over a decade, failing to treat the water supply properly.

The plant was suspected of spreading cholera, but the national Health Department said that all samples came back negative.

While he tours the infected area, he is expected to talk to communities and outline what active measures government is taking to curb the spread of the disease.