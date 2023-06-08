Ramaphosa briefed Putin on upcoming African leaders' peace mission - Presidency

The Presidency said that the two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg at the end of next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken via telephone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin where he briefed him on the upcoming African leaders' peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.

It said that the two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg at the end of next month.

READ: Ramaphosa: African leaders hope to end conflict between Russia & Ukraine

The Presidency said that Putin has welcomed the initiative by African heads of state and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission.

South Africa has come under fire regarding its stance on the war in Ukraine despite insisting that it remains neutral in the conflict.

READ: Ramaphosa reaffirms nonalignment stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Presidency's Vincent Magwenya: "The telephone conversation took place after a meeting on Monday 5 June among the African heads of state. The leaders discussed their forthcoming engagements with presidents Putin and Zelenski and their forthcoming engagements.”

ALSO READ:

- Ramaphosa: SA’s non-aligned stance on Russia-Ukraine war not the same as neutral

- Sarb: Govt’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war could see secondary sanctions for SA

- Thabo Mbeki on SA's neutral stance on Russia, Ukraine