R4bn needed to deal with Hammanskraal water issues - Ramaphosa

The president visited the north of Pretoria area on Thursday, amid a cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of at least 26 people.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents in Hammanskraal that it was going to take R4 billion to address the water issues in the area.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal on Thursday.

Hammanskraal has been the epicentre of a cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of at least 26 people.

The president inspected the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant - which releases water to the Leeuwkraal Dam - the source for the Temba Water Treatment Plant that supplies water to Hammanskraal.

Several reports have showed that the Rooiwal plant is over-capacitated and releases waste into the dam.

Ramaphosa said the water crisis should be sorted out urgently.

“This is precisely what is going to be attended to. There have been all those errors and mistakes, which I have admitted to, and they must be corrected."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is now conducting a walkabout of the plant. pic.twitter.com/v8Po8DTsWD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2023

In Pics: The Rooiwal Water treatment plant, which has been facing some structural challenges for years now. pic.twitter.com/Wlh4JOlJEa ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2023

Ramaphosa also conceded that government failed in its Constitutional obligation to provide clean water to households.

READ MORE:

- Tshwane to invest R450m for refurbishing of Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant

- Complete upgrades to Rooiwal wastewater plant to cost R4bn – DWS

- Govt turns to DBSA to oversee procurement process for Rooiwal upgrades