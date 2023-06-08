Parly committee 'doubtful' two weeks is enough to vet and screen PP candidates

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwane - who is currently facing impeachment proceedings in Parliament - is due to vacate the Office of the Public Protector in October after a seven-year, non-renewable term.

CAPE TOWN - The Parliamentary committee tasked with nominating a new Public Protector, said it’s concerned that delays in vetting by the State Security Agency could impact its deadline.

An advert calling for nominations from the public, and applications from interested candidates is set to be published early next week.

The ad hoc committee will have to make a nomination to the National Assembly by 31 August 2023.

But after the 2016 selection process was impacted by screening issues, the committee said it would need an intervention by the minister to avoid a repeat.

In 2016, it emerged only after former Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga had been shortlisted for the top job that he didn’t qualify for top-secret clearance as a naturalised South African.

Although it’s not a requirement of the job according to the Public Protector Act - the issue of top-secret security clearance has been a matter that’s also been raised in the impeachment proceedings of the current Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Only two weeks have been allocated to the programme to screen and vet shortlisted candidates.

The chair of the justice portfolio committee, the African National Congress’s Bulelani Magwanishe: "I doubt that they will be able to do that thing in two weeks. Our experience in justice is that we must always sit on them."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance’s Glynnis Breytenbach said: "I think we need to ask for a dedicated team, for screening and also for a very thorough screening. The last screening process left quite a lot to be desired in 2016."

The chairperson of the ad hoc committee, Cyril Xaba, said besides the State Security Agency, Parliament’s human resources unit will also be involved in verifying qualifications.

The South African Police Service will also be required to do a criminal check.