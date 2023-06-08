Parliament arson-accused Mafe to be held at Pollsmoor prison's hospital section

Zandile Mafe, who faces charges of terrorism and arson, made a brief appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of setting Parliament alight will now be held in the hospital section of Pollsmoor prison until his next appearance in court on 13 July.

Mafe has been in custody since 2 January last year after the National Assembly was gutted by fire.

The matter on Thursday centered around a medical report from a facility in Makhanda, where Mafe had previously been held after he refused to be remanded at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

Judge Nathan Erasmus has told the court that Mafe was not aware of the report and that in the light of the prima facie findings of the report, Mafe would be held at Pollsmoor's hospital section to allow his lawyers to consult him.