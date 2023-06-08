Mkhwebane bribery claims 'not even worth dignifying' - Dyantyi

Richard Dyantyi said that he was unaffected by Busisiwe Mkhwebane's accusations that he took bribes to influence the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, adding he was confident proceedings would conclude by its 28 July deadline.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of the Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, said that he was not affected by allegations that he took bribes to influence the inquiry.

Dyantyi added that he was confident that the inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office would conclude its work and table a report recommending what should happen to the suspended Public Protector.

It has until 28 July to do so.

Mkhwebane on Wednesday threatened to publicly release alleged evidence and voice recordings implicating Dyantyi and other African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament (MPs).

READ MORE:

Wednesday’s meeting was expected to see hearings continue with more evidence from Mkhwebane.

But proceedings were quickly overshadowed by the allegations against Dyantyi.

However, Dyantyi told Eyewitness News that he was not bothered at all by the allegations, saying he would not dignify it with a response.

“They’re not affecting me in any way. I responded to many media houses that these are not even worth dignifying.”

He was also confident the committee would meet its July deadline.

“We are at the tail end of our process. We are left with 22 days, and, within a limited amount of money. We have no luxury to go beyond that.”

Regarding calls for his recusal by Mkhwebane, Dyantyi told the meeting that the recusal application should be made in writing by no later than Friday.