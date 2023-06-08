Mayville sewage stench: 'It feels like you're in a toilet' - Hopeless resident

Eyewitness News paid Mayville a visit and the residents there said they felt neglected, adding that political parties showed up when they sought votes.

DURBAN - Residents of Mayville, south of Durban, said service delivery was a pipe dream to them because they had never experienced it.

This is despite South Africa marking 29 years of democracy.

Eyewitness News on Thursday visited Mayville - where the lack of service delivery had become a nightmare for residents.

Sewage spills and the delay in rubbish collection are part of the challenges people in the area have been complaining about.

Community members said they were only recognised prior to voting, adding that their grievances fell on deaf ears.

In Mayville, water runs through the street with no proper drainage systems, an indication that a lot still needs to be done for the community.

Moreover, there is a stench in the area that Eyewitness News learned was caused by a sewer running through people's yards.

A Mayville resident, Philile Ncayane, told Eyewitness News that the situation was a serious health risk.

"What is painful to me is that I live with children, at times I wake up at night due to the stench. I can't help but to worry about my children's health."

Her neighbour Thuli Gumede said their living conditions were unpleasant, adding that something seriously needed to be done.

"Passing by here alone feels like you're in a toilet, imagine living here in this mess. You wake up with blocked nose at times, worse when you have to eat."

Community members in the area situated just outside the Durban CBD said their houses were at risk of collapsing as a result of the waste flowing in between them.