Key City Power station trip leaves some JHB residents without water, electricity

JOHANNESBURG - Some Johannesburg residents will be left without electricity and water throughout the day after a trip at one of City Power’s major stations that supplies Rand Water.

The power utility said its Orlando switching station temporarily failed. It supplies several sub-stations in the south of Johannesburg.

It said one of the affected areas includes its Eikenhof substation, which is directly linked to Rand Water.

It is suspected that the trip was caused by acts of theft and vandalism overnight.

The power utility said that technical teams were on site.

"Unfortunately, this will affect the pumping of water at Rand Water at Eikenhof substation. So, we are communicating with the colleagues, especially those at Johannesburg Water because it means that several residents around Johannesburg may start to feel the water pressure getting lower."