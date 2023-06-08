Joburg High Court disbars advocate who defrauded State attorneys of R34m

In April, the SIU found that Advocate Hassan Kajee was arrested for multiple charges of fraud including billing the office for 500 consecutive days of work.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg High Court has disbarred an advocate who swindled the State Attorney’s Office of R34 million in billing for 500 consecutive days of work.

This on the back of a case brought by the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

Over and above the fact his billing would have meant he worked through every weekend and public holiday during this period, at his going rate of R2,500 an hour, it also would have meant he worked more than 26 hours a day.

In 2018, Hassan Kajee was suspended pending an investigation.

Then earlier this year, the Special Investigating Unit also announced that he had been arrested and charged.

The High Court has found the Johannesburg Society of Advocates has - on a balance of probabilities - proven Kajee’s dishonesty and his overreach and that he is not a fit and proper person to practise as an advocate.

It’s found he’s exhibited “a serious flaw” in that he’s “shown no remorse”.

And the court says “absolute personal integrity and scrupulous honesty” are demanded of legal practitioners and that in the light of his conduct, the public, the State and fiscus should be protected from Kajee.

As a result, his name’s now been struck from the roll of advocates.

He’s also been ordered to pay costs in the application to have him disbarred.