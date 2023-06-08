Health Professions Council nabs bogus Polokwane dentist

Zimbabwean national Taurai Chihoho was this week arrested by the Hawks after being found to be illegally practising as a dentist in Polokwane for at least eight months.

POLOKWANE - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) nabbed a bogus dentist operating in Polokwane.

Taurai Chihoho was arrested by the Hawks this week and appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean national was found practicing illegally as a dentist at a medical facility while not registered with the council.

It's understood that the unregistered dentist was seeing unsuspecting patients for at least eight months.

The council's Christopher Tsatsawane said the number of health professionals illegally practising in South Africa was endangering the lives of patients.

“No person is allowed to practise without having registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. As the HPCSA, we would like to caution members of the public to be vigilant, and most importantly, to refrain from making use of bogus practitioners, as this puts the health of the public at risk.”