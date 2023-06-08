Hamaanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa points finger at City of Tshwane

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant and the Hammanskraal community earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid some of the blame for the government's failure to provide clean running water to Hammanskraal residents on the City of Tshwane.

Ramaphosa visited the Rooiwal water treatment plant and the Hammanskraal community on Thursday.

During the visit, Ramaphosa got a technical briefing on the problems at the treatment plant that had been the main source of contaminated tap water in Hammanskraal.

He said R60 million was allocated to the City of Tshwane to fix structural problems at the plant. But addressing residents at the Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal, Ramaphosa said the city directed only R14 million of that money.

While Ramaphosa conceded that the government had failed in its constitutional obligation of providing clean water, he said the City of Tshwane had failed its residents.

"It [City of Tshwane] has not been maintained up to the right standard for quite a long time and the work was half done up to 68% and the tender had to be cancelled."

Ramaphosa said all three spheres of government would need to work on an integrated approach to address the water challenges faced by Hammanskraal residents.

"Money will be made available from various departments of the government including the city. The city will also make a contribution to make sure that we revamp and expand Rooiwal."

Meanwhile, the president said it would take at least three years to refurbish the Rooiwal water treatment plant at a cost of R4 billion.