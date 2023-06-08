Govt, B4SA partner up to tackle power crisis, crime

Business leaders, including the CEOs of leading companies, met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of his Cabinet this week to raise their concerns about the country's bleak economic outlook.

JOHANNESBURG - Power shortages, inefficient ports and rampant crime are just some of the areas where business will be helping government as the country battles problems on a number of fronts.

Details have emerged of a partnership between Business for South Africa and government, with the private sector offering its assistance.

A meeting was held between big business and the president on Tuesday, with several CEOs offering their assistance.

The meeting is attended by CEOs of major companies and representatives from Discovery, BUSA, Anglo American SA, SASOL, Remgro, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Exxaro, Toyota SA, Business Leadership, SA, Energy Council South Africa, Rothschild and Co, B4SA Steerco and Cap Africa Group. pic.twitter.com/hSQyLKdzUi ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 6, 2023

The meeting ended with the business leaders agreeing to collaborate with the government, providing it with skills and financial resources.

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston said that rebuilding the economy was a matter of urgency.

"There is no doubt that government, business and other parties have recognised it and if we don't pool skills and capabilities, then the situation is going to deteriorate."

Interventions include operational oversight and sending technical expertise to power stations, with teams already deployed, while intervention teams will also be sent to bulk rail corridors, with Transnet's operations receiving attention.

And regarding crime, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will be consulted to see where business can help.