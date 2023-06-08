Family of Mamelodi woman who was set alight demands justice

Lindiwe Zitha is fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) after she was doused with petrol and set on fire at her home in the Pretoria east township.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 51-year-old woman who was set alight by her boyfriend in Mamelodi is calling for justice following the traumatic incident.

Lindiwe Zitha is fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) after she was doused with petrol and set on fire at her home in the Pretoria east community.

The family said the man not only set Zitha on fire, but the blaze also left parts of the property destroyed.

Police have confirmed that the 55-year-old attempted murder suspect handed himself over to the police but died in a holding cell a day after his arrest.

Ex-Banyana Banyana star Khabo Zitha who is also the victim’s sister - says details surrounding the man’s sudden death are still sketchy.

What started as a love story between Zitha and her boyfriend of more than a decade ended in tragedy.

She is now fighting for her life after sustaining third-degree burns.

Upon arrival at her home in Mamelodi, Eyewitness News saw pieces of furniture that were left scorched, while the smell of smoke still lingered in the house.

As she clenched her hands in anger, Khabo expressed discomfort at the thought of having to live with the image of her sister’s skin peeling off after being set on fire.

"It was shocking man, the skin on her face was peeled off together. We picked up pieces of her skin somewhere."

Pointing at her sister’s picture that hangs on the dining room wall, she toldEyewitness News about how the man almost killed the whole family.