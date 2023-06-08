Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Brigadier Jaap Burger was a central figure in the testimony heard so far in relation to the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, in the wake of his departure.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that a police investigator dealing with Eskom corruption must appear before it.

Brigadier Jaap Burger snubbed the committee on Wednesday, tendering no formal apology for staying away.

The committee, however, heard from the national Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola that Burger had raised security concerns if he appeared in a public meeting of Parliament.

Scopa must now consider whether it should apply for Burger to give testimony behind closed doors.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Brigadier Jaap Burger was a central figure in the testimony heard so far in relation to the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, in the wake of his departure.

Burger had been De Ruyter’s contact with police.

He was also privy to the contents of the covert Eskom intelligence report, compiled by private investigators.

"The issue is really for me in so far as Brigadier Burger is concerned, is not appearance, for me, it’s the content and substance of what he knows."

But Hlengwa said that Burger’s security fears could not be taken lightly.

"Brigadier Burger’s concerns, as we understand them now, arise out of our process, and we will take comfort in knowing that he’s safe. So, his security is a matter of priority."

Scopa meetings are generally held in public and for Burger to testify behind closed doors would require permission from Parliament’s house chairperson on committees.

The committee will now enlist the help of Parliament’s legal department to meet with Burger to better understand his concerns, and to decide on its next course of action.