EFF's Manyi slams 'worst president ever' Ramaphosa during maiden Parly address

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-sworn in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mzwanele Manyi didn’t waste any time calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s head in his maiden National Assembly speech.

The former African Transformation Movement (ATM) and African National Congress (ANC) member addressed the National Assembly during the consideration of the Presidency Budget vote on Thursday.

Manyi, one of President Ramaphosa’s most vocal critics outside of Parliament will now be seated across the aisle from the president.

Dressed in the EFF’s trademark red overalls, Manyi took to the podium for the first time and didn’t hesitate to slam Ramaphosa.

Manyi said Ramaphosa had failed to stay on the right side of the law and called him the worst president ever.

“The man should simply resign. His presidency has really been characterised by corruption. The country is now under greylisting because of the money laundering shenanigans of the Phala Phala farm.”

Manyi’s surprise entry into the National Assembly comes not long after joining the red berets.

Joining the party was also former kwaito music star Eugene Mthethwa.