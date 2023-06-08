E-hailing drivers to operate outside Soweto malls, for now

This was the resolution of a Wednesday meeting held with Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene following a spate of attacks on e-hailing drivers at malls in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi associations and e-hailing drivers in Soweto came to an agreement in an attempt to put an end to the ongoing violence which has claimed the life of a driver.

The two parties, along with transport MMC Kenny Kunene held a meeting on Wednesday following a spate of attacks on e-hailing drivers at malls in Soweto.

The attacks started at Maponya Mall where vehicles belonging to e-hailing drivers were torched.

The e-hailing drivers then blocked off roads outside the Protea Glen shopping mall on Tuesday, in what is believed to have been a reaction to the attack.

The E-hailing Partner's Council said a committee including taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers and law enforcement was established to ensure that they work together to find suitable pick-up points for the affected parties.

It said as a temporary measure, the two parties agreed that all e-hailing operators would only operate outside malls in Soweto.

"The committee is going to establish where do we pick up and how do we recognise you that you are the right e-hailing company. Our drivers are going to drop and pick up at the gates of all the malls in Soweto," said chairperson Henry Mathebula.