City of Tshwane bus service resumes after two-day strike

Hundreds of the city's bus commuters have had to use alternative modes of transport since Tuesday after bus drivers downed tools.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane's bus service has resumed after commuters were left stranded for two days.

The city said it held a meeting with the drivers earlier on Thursday to find solutions to their grievances.

It said the drivers agreed to return to work while an external investigator is looking at the challenges the drivers have brought up.

"Occupational health and safety issues, overtime and the proposed work shift system. The city deems the grievances on operational health and safety issues in a serious light and commits to addressing them," said Tshwane spokesperson Lindani Mashigo.