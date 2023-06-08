Cholera outbreak: Death toll climbs to 31

The Pretoria north community of Hammanskraal has been the epicentre of the bacterial disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has confirmed that the cholera death toll has risen to 31.

As it stands - 29 of the deaths have been recorded in Gauteng while Mpumalanga and the Free State have also recorded one fatality each.

The health department says South Africa has recorded a total of 166 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial disease - while 202 suspected cases have also been reported in five provinces.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale: “Currently, we have seen a downward trend in as far as [hospital] admissions as compared to previous weeks. This shows that our interventions are working: our contact tracing, case finding, our awareness to educate people about cholera are working.”

