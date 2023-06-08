Arresting Putin would be risking war between SA and Russia, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa had no intention of arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government would defend its decision to classify the panel report into the Lady R docking.

The report pertains to whether any arms were sold to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

Ntshavheni added that South Africa could not risk war with Russia by arresting President Vladimir Putin when he attends the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit later this year.

"The Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council of Russia has indicated that anyone who arrests President Putin will be tantamount to a declaration of war. I don’t think this country wants us to declare war with Russia," she said on Thursday.

Ntshavheni was addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing and providing an update on the BRICS Summit preparations.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest against Putin for alleged war crimes regarding the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

As a signatory of the ICC, South Africa has the obligation to arrest him should he arrive in the country.

On defending the panel report on the contentious Lady R docking, she said: "Those who want to go to court can go to court but we will defend the position of government of determining that the report be classified," she said.

The minister added that Cabinet welcomed the president's appointment of a three-member independent panel to probe the circumstances into the docking of the Russian vessel in December.

She said no decision had been taken on moving the BRICS Summit from Johannesburg and any changes would be announced.

