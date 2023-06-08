Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's case back in court

Zandile Mafe faces charges of arson and terrorism for the fire that destroyed the National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The Zandile Mafe Parliament arson case is set to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning.

Mafe, who's been in custody for more than a year faces charges including arson and terrorism for the blaze that destroyed the National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

The 51-year-old's defence lawyer has insisted that he is innocent.

Mafe's hearings have been delayed several times.

The matter is back on the court roll following Mafe's psychiatric evaluation.

At a previous pre-trial appearance in March, the court ordered that Mafe be admitted to the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape.

The court needed to establish whether or not Mafe was capable of understanding the court proceedings.

Mafe made it clear that he did not want to be admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital due to a bad experience he had there following his arrest.