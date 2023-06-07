Zuma to appeal ‘bizarre’ judgment handed down in favour of Maughan and Downer

On Wednesday, a full bench led by Judge Gregory Kruger found that Zuma's private prosecution against the pair was an abuse of process and that the former president had instituted it with an ulterior motive in mind.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma will be appealing a judgment handed down on Wednesday which set aside his private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

A full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday upheld the challenges Downer and Maughan had brought against the prosecution.

It found that Zuma had instituted it with an ulterior motive in mind and that it was an abuse of process.

The spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, called the ruling “bizarre”.

“The foundation is indeed appalled at this bizarre judgment.”

Manyi remains adamant that Downer and Maughan have a case to answer for and said they don’t understand how the court came to this decision.

“And we don’t understand why the court would make such a judgment and therefore his excellency president Zuma is going to appeal this judgment. We see this as a travesty of justice, we see this as people that are treated with laws that are not in existence in the country. We see this as one of those notorious Zuma laws.”