Top cop Masemola unable to explain Hawks investigator's no-show at Scopa meeting

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale (left) and Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola (right) appear before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 7 June 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
07 June 2023 13:40

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks investigator who engaged with former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was a no-show in Parliament on Wednesday.

Brigadier Jaap Burger was due to be questioned by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) as part of its ongoing probe into De Ruyter’s claims of corruption, sabotage and maladministration at the power utility.

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola explained that Burger asked to give evidence in-camera, raising security concerns about appearing in public.

Burger has been mentioned on several occasions over the past two months, as Scopa calls various witnesses to appear before it over De Ruyter’s corruption claims at Eskom.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that he is central to this probe.

"Everybody has taken us to him. It is elementary then, that that would invite threats."

Masemola could not offer an explanation for Burger’s absence on Wednesday.

"He raised those concerns with me yesterday [Tuesday]. I didn’t call him this morning because I expected him to be here. When I say I don’t know where he is, I mean the fact that I expected to find him here."

The committee said that while the safety concerns must be taken seriously, it has taken a dim view of Burger’s absence without a formal apology, or producing information in writing.

