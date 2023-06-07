Top cop Masemola unable to explain Hawks investigator's no-show at Scopa meeting

Brigadier Jaap Burger was due to be questioned by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) as part of its ongoing probe into former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s claims of corruption, sabotage, and maladministration at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks investigator who engaged with former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was a no-show in Parliament on Wednesday.

Brigadier Jaap Burger was due to be questioned by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) as part of its ongoing probe into De Ruyter’s claims of corruption, sabotage and maladministration at the power utility.

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola explained that Burger asked to give evidence in-camera, raising security concerns about appearing in public.

#Scopa meeting again today to continue its probe into former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s corruption allegations. Deputy Police Minister Cassell Mathale and Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in attendance. LD pic.twitter.com/fvMLnvT2Ml ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2023

MPs are taking a dim view of Burger's absence. The ANC's Hadebe says at the very least he could have made a written submission. The DA's Lees calls for Burger to be summoned, saying his name is already in the public domain. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2023

Burger has been mentioned on several occasions over the past two months, as Scopa calls various witnesses to appear before it over De Ruyter’s corruption claims at Eskom.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that he is central to this probe.

"Everybody has taken us to him. It is elementary then, that that would invite threats."

Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says these concerns were raised with him before this meeting, but Hlengwa told the police commissioner Burger should nevertheless come and explain himself. LD pic.twitter.com/H5Elg8izR0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2023

The ANC's Hadebe says the committee should not be aloof to the security fears of having one's face broadcast from this venue. The committee shouldn't insist on compromising the safety of a brigadier. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2023

Masemola could not offer an explanation for Burger’s absence on Wednesday.

"He raised those concerns with me yesterday [Tuesday]. I didn’t call him this morning because I expected him to be here. When I say I don’t know where he is, I mean the fact that I expected to find him here."

The committee said that while the safety concerns must be taken seriously, it has taken a dim view of Burger’s absence without a formal apology, or producing information in writing.