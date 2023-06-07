Go

SIU studying private intelligence report on Eskom corruption allegations

It’s believed many of the corruption allegations made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter are based on the off-the-books investigation that he commissioned, and paid for by Business Leadership South Africa.

SIU head Andy Mothibi appeared before Scopa on 9 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is studying an over 1,400-page covert intelligence report compiled on Eskom.

SIU head Andy Mothibi confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday, that since the agency’s last appearance, it has now obtained the document directly from the company of former police commissioner, George Fivaz, which compiled the dossier.

Meanwhile, Hawks investigator Jaap Burger who was expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday, also in relation to the report, did not show up, citing security fears.

The elusive covert intelligence report compiled by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk has been integral to Scopa’s probe into De Ruyter’s corruption claims, including that senior politicians were allegedly involved.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and Eskom have both previously told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that they never had never seen the report, but that a Hawks investigator was talking to De Ruyter about it.
While Burger failed to turn up in Parliament on Wednesday to join the dots, Mothibi, meanwhile, said that his investigators were already combing through the 1,482 pages and 13 sub-reports.

"We are subjecting it to the SIU investigation methodology and protocols. The report will, of course, inform further investigations of SIU and referrals based on the outcomes that we reach."

While it appears the Saps still does not have the Fivaz report, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale told Scopa that both he and the Hawks now also have a copy.

