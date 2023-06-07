Sarb: Govt’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war could see secondary sanctions for SA

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Parliament on Tuesday that the geo-political situation as well as prolonged greylisting, could all pose a risk to the country’s financial stability.

CAPE TOWN - The reserve bank is warning that government’s stance on the war in Ukraine could lead to secondary sanctions for South Africa.

It’s the first time the Standing Committee on Finance is briefed by the central bank on its financial sustainability review, which is published twice a year.

The reserve bank said that South Africa’s membership of the BRICS bloc of developing nations and its regular engagements with Russia were making it difficult for South Africa to appear convincing in its neutral stance towards Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago explained what sanctions could mean for South Africa: "It would restrict South Africa’s ability to make payments in US dollars. Secondly, there would be a loss of corresponding banking relationships, which means that international transactions become difficult."

Kganyago also warned that sanctions would damage relationships with South Africa’s main trading partners as well as impact preferential trade agreements.

He said that it was also imperative South Africa meets its two-year deadline to get off the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list so as to avoid further risk to the country’s financial stability.