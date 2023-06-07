Saps has 'all hands on deck' on Eskom corruption allegations, says Masemola

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told Parliament that the police were on the right track to bring those responsible for acts of sabotage and maladministration at Eskom to book.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says the South African Police Service (Saps) is not afraid to tackle the endemic corruption at Eskom.

He told Parliament on Wednesday that the police were on the right track to bring those responsible for acts of sabotage and maladministration to book.

At the same parliamentary session, one of the police’s investigators who had direct dealings with former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was a no-show before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) - citing safety concerns.

Brigadier Jaap Burger has been named several times during Scopa’s probe of De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption allegations.

But despite not pitching up for Wednesday’s meeting, Masemola said he’s not the only investigator handling Eskom-related investigations.

"We do have all hands on deck on this Eskom matter. Yes, the Eskom space is very toxic."

Masemola said police have even arrested their own after they were deployed to teams set up to investigate Eskom crimes.

"We are not afraid to tackle Eskom. We are tackling it from various angles, and I think we will make inroads."

Scopa said it’s imperative that Burger speaks to the committee about his investigations at Eskom – and it would consider whether to entertain a request to do so in camera.