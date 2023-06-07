R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder

Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed while on site at the Delft Symphony Way housing project in February.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has again called for information about a deadly attack on one of its officials in Delft.

Wendy Kloppers was shot dead while sitting in her vehicle at the Delft Symphony Way housing project in February.

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said a R1 million reward in exchange for reliable information about the murder is still on offer.

Smith said anyone with information could approach city representatives confidentially and discreet meetings would be set up where confidentiality agreements would be entered into.