Private sector and government get into bed to solve SA's crises

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting where he sat down with business groups in a bid to rid the country of social and economic ills.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government and organised business groups have agreed to work together to find an urgent solution to overcome hurdles preventing economic growth and job creation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with the country's business fraternity to discuss remedial measures needed to solve issues in various sectors.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to energy, transport, crime and corruption were identified as key areas in need of urgent intervention.

In the past month, the rand hit a new low to the US Dollar, while the ever-increasing repo rate continued to put financial pressure on ordinary South Africans.

[TODAY]: President @CyrilRamaphosa chairs the meeting of Ministers and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on Workstream with Business held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. The President is meeting with business leaders to discuss ongoing interventions and collaboration between… pic.twitter.com/hlEys1ZgnY ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 6, 2023

Businesses have also been affected by the recent economic developments, as they have had to brave the energy crisis and the country's recent international woes.

Speaking to various business groups, Ramaphosa expressed the need for the private sector to work with government to overcome economic obstacles.



Business leaders admitted that in order for South Africa’s gross domestic product to improve, they will have to contribute considerable resources and skills to government.

They said public-private partnership proved to be effective during the COVID-19 pandemic and would likely yield ways to solve economic issues.

