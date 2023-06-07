Police probing deadly shooting in Paarl

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a 52-year-old man in the Paarl community of Mbekweni.

His murder is believed to be linked to taxi violence.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "Detectives of the provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Taxi Violence Unit are questioning several people in a bid to apprehend those responsible. Anyone with any information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."