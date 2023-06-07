Zuma's private prosecution of Downer, Maughan an abuse of process, court finds

Jacob Zuma took Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan to court for allegedly leaking his medical records which they have denied and claim that the information was public court record.

JOHANNESBRG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court’s slammed former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan as an abuse of process.

Last September, Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution accusing them of breaching the National Prosecuting Authority act.

This in connection with the state sharing with Maughan, a doctor’s note that was filed with the court as part of a postponement application during Zuma’s corruption trial.

Downer and Maughan subsequently challenged the summonses, though.

Their applications were argued in March and judgment was handed down on Wednesday in their favour.

A full bench, led by judge Gregory Kruger, has on Wednesday rejected Zuma’s arguments that the applications should have been brought in the criminal court hearing the private prosecution and that the state attorney didn’t have the requisite authority to represent Downer in these proceedings.

It’s further found that there was no nolle prosequi certificate issued in relation to Maughan and this is prerequisite for the institution of a private prosecution and upheld previous findings that the doctor’s note in question was, in any case, a public document once it was filed.

Ultimately, it’s found Zuma had ulterior motives for bringing the private prosecution pointing to his “continued campaign to discredit” Downer and to his “personal animosity” towards Maughan.

And as a result, the courts also found the private prosecution is an abuse of process and slapped Zuma with the costs of the cases.