Peace talks set to resume between transport officials after e-hailing attacks

This comes after e-hailing drivers’ vehicles were set on fire in Maponya Mall, with drivers retaliating by blocking roads at the Protea Glen Mall on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Taxi Association Forum (UTAF) has called a meeting between the South African National Taxi Council and e-hailing officials to discuss a peaceful way forward.

Last week, a number of e-hailing vehicles were set alight in Soweto.

The e-hailing drivers then blocked off roads outside the Protea Glen shopping mall on Tuesday, in what is believed to have been a reaction to the attack.

The taxi association’s chairman Thamsanqa Moya said they would be mediating the talks - set to happen on Wednesday.

“There’s a problem within the e-hailing system because they are now trying to form associations or groupings amongst themselves and there is some resistance from others. So that's what I heard from their chairman.

"So I’m surprised that they are including STS [Soweto Taxi Services] as the perpetrators so that’s why we will be there to try and calm the situation.”

