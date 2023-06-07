Go

Peace talks set to resume between transport officials after e-hailing attacks

This comes after e-hailing drivers’ vehicles were set on fire in Maponya Mall, with drivers retaliating by blocking roads at the Protea Glen Mall on Tuesday.

Image of the scene where Uber and Bolt operated vehicles were set alight by Maponya Mall in Soweto on 1 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/EhailingCouncil
JOHANNESBURG - The United Taxi Association Forum (UTAF) has called a meeting between the South African National Taxi Council and e-hailing officials to discuss a peaceful way forward.

Last week, a number of e-hailing vehicles were set alight in Soweto.

The e-hailing drivers then blocked off roads outside the Protea Glen shopping mall on Tuesday, in what is believed to have been a reaction to the attack.

The taxi association’s chairman Thamsanqa Moya said they would be mediating the talks - set to happen on Wednesday.

“There’s a problem within the e-hailing system because they are now trying to form associations or groupings amongst themselves and there is some resistance from others. So that's what I heard from their chairman.

"So I’m surprised that they are including STS [Soweto Taxi Services] as the perpetrators so that’s why we will be there to try and calm the situation.”

