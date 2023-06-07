Opposition parties not impressed with Joburg Mayor Gwamanda's Soca speech

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s State of the City Address on Tuesday highlighted the importance of establishing stable water and electricity supplies, but some opposition parties panned his address, calling it vague and uninspiring.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda highlighted the importance of establishing a stable supply of water and electricity.

Gwamanda delivered his maiden State of the City Address (Soca) in council on Tuesday, exactly one month after he was elected to the position.

He also addressed the city’s failure to collect revenue and manage its finances.

READ MORE:

Gwamanda's address drew mixed reactions from several parties.

While the mayor was delivering his address, he was disrupted countless times by members of opposition parties who were not impressed with his speech.

ActionSA regional spokesperson, Sthembelo Majola, said that Gwamanda’s address was not inspiring, neither did it outline practical solutions.

“He was just touching major themes without going into detail about his plans to challenge those issues. This speech was not specific about how he is going to ensure and protect our residents from severe load shedding.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Leah Knott described Gwamanda’s speech as a nonsensical, vague statement.