New ANC integrity commission to process all outstanding reports - Chikane

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s new integrity commission said that it would process all outstanding reports.

New members of the commission were introduced on Tuesday after the term of office of the previous members ended in December last year.

Reverend Frank Chikane, who chairs the commission, said that the work done by the previous members has been inherited and would continue.

This includes reports into party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the Phala Phala farm saga.

The ANC is today introducing new members of the Intergrity Commission

They are led by Frank Chikane Chair

Sophie De Bruyn Deputy Chair

Smangaliso Mkhatshwa

Jenny Schreiner

Len Rasekgatla

Nkele Ntingane

Sue Rabkin

James Ngculu

Cyril Jantjies (absent)

Cyril Jantjies (absent)

Thandi Rankoe(absent)

We must strengthen the values, the ethics of this organisation. If you are an ANC leader, the people demand that you behave in an ethical way.

"Straight forward cases of discipline should be sent straight to the DC" Chikane

Another report which is yet to be processed is that of ANC national executive committee member, Zweli Mkhize, over the Digital Vibes scandal.

Reverend Chikane said that all outstanding reports by the ANC's integrity commission is ongoing and was being processed.

Chikane did not want to be drawn into answering questions about specific cases that they were dealing with, but the Phala Phala farm robbery was one such outstanding matter the commission was yet to process.

"There is continuity, there is no cut-off, that's why I had to be given all the cases which were just still outstanding... need to be dealt with... concluded."

The ANC's integrity commission has often been accused of being selective in how it deals with matters its faced with, but Chikane said that under his leadership this would not be the case.

"I have spent three-and-a-half months with this commission and no one is going to accuse this commission of being factional."

Chikane further believes that for the ANC to cleanse itself of immoral and unethical behaviour within its ranks, the commission will have to take a tough approach with cases that are brought before it.