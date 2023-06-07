Mkhwebane again calls for Dyantyi to recuse himself as Section 194 inquiry chair

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest call follows allegations by Mkhwebane of bribery against chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, and other senior African National Congress (ANC) MPs to influence the outcome of the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has again called for the recusal of the chairperson of the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

While most party MPs dismissed the calls for Dyantyi’s recusal, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) called on him to tap into his own conscience and recuse himself.

The Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was supposed to resume on Wednesday to hear more evidence and to get a briefing from Parliament’s legal team.

But it was quickly overshadowed by allegations that certain MPs, including Dyantyi, solicited bribes to influence the inquiry.

Dyantyi informed the committee that Mkhwebane wrote him a letter calling for his recusal.

"I received a letter from the PP, personally to me, raising request for the following issues: one, the recusal and intention to apply for the recusal of the chair."

EFF MP Julius Malema said that the committee could not resume like nothing happened.

"There’s no way you’ll proceed as if there’s nothing happening around your name."

The committee resolved to move ahead with its business irrespective of the allegations, saying they would be dealt with by the relevant Parliament structure and the police.