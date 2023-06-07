Mixed reaction to SA narrowly averting a recession

According to the latest data from Stats SA, the economy rebounded to pre-COVID levels despite agressive power cuts and rising inflation.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been mixed reaction to the economy expanding by 0.4% in the first quarter of this year.

According to the latest data from Stats SA, the economy rebounded to pre-COVID levels despite aggressive power cuts and rising inflation.

Manufacturing and finance drove the economic growth, while agriculture hit a snag.

Economic growth has been volatile over the past few months, with load shedding continuing to deal heavy blows to the country's energy-intensive sectors.

Stats SA's Risenga Maluleke explains: "Out of the 10 industries, two went into the negative - that is agriculture, as well as the area of utilities: electricity, gas and water."

While the country narrowly averted a recession, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the economic growth was proof the economic reconstruction and recovery plan was making headway.

But economist at the North West University Business School, Raymond Parsons, said that the country was not out of the woods yet.

Some forecasts estimate the 2023 growth outlook to be between 0.2% and 0.3%.

Parsons also warned that higher interest rates and the claims the country sold arms and ammunition to Russia could worsen the outlook.